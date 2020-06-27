All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:22 AM

8 S HIGHLAND AVENUE

8 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8 South Highland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UNIT #1 GROUND FLOOR; UNIT #2 - Upper FLOOR two separate Apartments located in a large corner building (BOTH AVAILABLE). NEW WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INSTALLED! Unit has carpeted floors, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The kitchen is large and has space for a table. A washer and dryer are located in the kitchen. Except water, all utilities are billed separately. Windows are new, with Central heating and cooling, the unit has fresh paint and is move in ready. Brick BBQ in the fenced rear yard is available for the tenant's use. Good credit is required, pets allowed on a case by case basis with a monthly pet rent. NO SMOKING IN OR ON PROPERTY IS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have any available units?
8 S HIGHLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 8 S HIGHLAND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 S HIGHLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8 S HIGHLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 S HIGHLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 S HIGHLAND AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 8 S HIGHLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 8 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 8 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 S HIGHLAND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8 S HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 S HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
