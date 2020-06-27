8 S HIGHLAND AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly bbq/grill carpet refrigerator

UNIT #1 GROUND FLOOR; UNIT #2 - Upper FLOOR two separate Apartments located in a large corner building (BOTH AVAILABLE). NEW WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INSTALLED! Unit has carpeted floors, 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The kitchen is large and has space for a table. A washer and dryer are located in the kitchen. Except water, all utilities are billed separately. Windows are new, with Central heating and cooling, the unit has fresh paint and is move in ready. Brick BBQ in the fenced rear yard is available for the tenant's use. Good credit is required, pets allowed on a case by case basis with a monthly pet rent. NO SMOKING IN OR ON PROPERTY IS ALLOWED