Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
763 N Edgewood St
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM
Location
763 N Edgewood St, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson
Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Edmondson Village
3 Bedroom
1.5 Bath
Laminate Flooring
ceramic tile in Kitchen
Appliance
Carpet flooring
A/C Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3225848)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 763 N Edgewood St have any available units?
763 N Edgewood St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 763 N Edgewood St have?
Some of 763 N Edgewood St's amenities include air conditioning, microwave, and carpet.
Amenities section
.
Is 763 N Edgewood St currently offering any rent specials?
763 N Edgewood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 N Edgewood St pet-friendly?
No, 763 N Edgewood St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 763 N Edgewood St offer parking?
No, 763 N Edgewood St does not offer parking.
Does 763 N Edgewood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 763 N Edgewood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 N Edgewood St have a pool?
No, 763 N Edgewood St does not have a pool.
Does 763 N Edgewood St have accessible units?
No, 763 N Edgewood St does not have accessible units.
Does 763 N Edgewood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 763 N Edgewood St does not have units with dishwashers.
