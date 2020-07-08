725 West Cherry Blossom Way, Baltimore, MD 21201 Lexington Terrace
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This is a perfect property on quiet hidden block in the heart of the city! There are 4 queen sized bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The kitchen has an abundance of counter and cabinet space. There is also an oversized fenced in backyard! Section 8! Call or Text Shraga: 443-844-1020.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY have any available units?
725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.