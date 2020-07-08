All apartments in Baltimore
725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY
725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY

725 West Cherry Blossom Way · No Longer Available
Location

725 West Cherry Blossom Way, Baltimore, MD 21201
Lexington Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This is a perfect property on quiet hidden block in the heart of the city! There are 4 queen sized bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The kitchen has an abundance of counter and cabinet space. There is also an oversized fenced in backyard! Section 8! Call or Text Shraga: 443-844-1020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY have any available units?
725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY offer parking?
No, 725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY does not offer parking.
Does 725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY have a pool?
No, 725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY does not have a pool.
Does 725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY have accessible units?
No, 725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 WEST CHERRY BLOSSOM WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

