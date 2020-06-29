All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 723 S CHARLES STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
723 S CHARLES STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

723 S CHARLES STREET

723 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Federal Hill - Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

723 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
723 S. CHARLES STREET UNIT 306*AVAILABLE: * FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED*SHORT TERM OR LONG TERMS*FULLY RENOVATED OPEN FLOOR PLAN*GRANITE COUNTERS*STAINLESS APPLIANCES*GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT*CATHEDRAL CEILINGS*LIGHT FILLED TOP FLOOR UNIT*FIREPLACE*WALK-IN CLOSET(S)*ENSUITE WASHER/DRYER*WALK TO:*INNER HARBOR*MARC TRAINS*DOWNTOWN*CAMDEN YARDS*M&T STADIUM*U OF M MEDICAL*CROSS STREET MARKET*EXPLORE ALL THAT FEDERAL HILL / INNER HARBOR HAS TO OFFER*PARKING AVAILABLE W/ADDITIONAL FEE*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
723 S CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 S CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 723 S CHARLES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
723 S CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 S CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 723 S CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 723 S CHARLES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 723 S CHARLES STREET offers parking.
Does 723 S CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 S CHARLES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 S CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 723 S CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 723 S CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 723 S CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 723 S CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 723 S CHARLES STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland