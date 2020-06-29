723 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Federal Hill - Montgomery
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
723 S. CHARLES STREET UNIT 306*AVAILABLE: * FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED*SHORT TERM OR LONG TERMS*FULLY RENOVATED OPEN FLOOR PLAN*GRANITE COUNTERS*STAINLESS APPLIANCES*GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT*CATHEDRAL CEILINGS*LIGHT FILLED TOP FLOOR UNIT*FIREPLACE*WALK-IN CLOSET(S)*ENSUITE WASHER/DRYER*WALK TO:*INNER HARBOR*MARC TRAINS*DOWNTOWN*CAMDEN YARDS*M&T STADIUM*U OF M MEDICAL*CROSS STREET MARKET*EXPLORE ALL THAT FEDERAL HILL / INNER HARBOR HAS TO OFFER*PARKING AVAILABLE W/ADDITIONAL FEE*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
