722 GLADSTONE AVENUE

2 bedroom 1 bath unit available Nov 1st. Baltimore's Premiere residential neighborhood. Tree-lined streets, nearby parks and trails. Eddies Supermarket and Starbucks are around the corner. Photos of unit coming soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
