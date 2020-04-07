All apartments in Baltimore
716 S MILTON AVENUE
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:24 AM

716 S MILTON AVENUE

716 South Milton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

716 South Milton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Call one of the widest rowhomes in Canton home! This 3 bed, 3.5 bath home has it all. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom with two en-suite bathrooms upstairs. Hardwood floors, large closets and lots of storage, an updated kitchen w/ newer appliances & a peaceful back patio for entertaining make this home stand out. Enjoy a finished basement with a full bath and laundry room. Walk to Patterson Park, Canton Square, the waterfront, and tons of bars and restaurants. Don't miss out on this rare find of over 1700 finished square feet in Canton!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 S MILTON AVENUE have any available units?
716 S MILTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 S MILTON AVENUE have?
Some of 716 S MILTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 S MILTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
716 S MILTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 S MILTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 716 S MILTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 716 S MILTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 716 S MILTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 716 S MILTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 716 S MILTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 S MILTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 716 S MILTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 716 S MILTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 716 S MILTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 716 S MILTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 S MILTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
