716 S MILTON AVENUE

Amenities
Call one of the widest rowhomes in Canton home! This 3 bed, 3.5 bath home has it all. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom with two en-suite bathrooms upstairs. Hardwood floors, large closets and lots of storage, an updated kitchen w/ newer appliances & a peaceful back patio for entertaining make this home stand out. Enjoy a finished basement with a full bath and laundry room. Walk to Patterson Park, Canton Square, the waterfront, and tons of bars and restaurants. Don't miss out on this rare find of over 1700 finished square feet in Canton!