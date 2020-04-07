716 S MILTON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Call one of the widest rowhomes in Canton home! This 3 bed, 3.5 bath home has it all. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom with two en-suite bathrooms upstairs. Hardwood floors, large closets and lots of storage, an updated kitchen w/ newer appliances & a peaceful back patio for entertaining make this home stand out. Enjoy a finished basement with a full bath and laundry room. Walk to Patterson Park, Canton Square, the waterfront, and tons of bars and restaurants. Don't miss out on this rare find of over 1700 finished square feet in Canton!