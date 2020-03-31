7121 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE

Amenities

*BIG AS A HOUSE* This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath window-wrapped corner unit with more than 1700 SF in Park Towers West offers the privacy of a single-family residence with the sophistication and convenience of upscale living. Instead of a long list of desirable features, it is sufficient to say "simply the best." A lifestyle of a lifetime available to you with all utilities included including basic Comcast. Attended lobby desk, doorman, full time porter and building engineer. Huge rooms, tons of closets and storage, balcony, remodeled kitchen, refinished marble bathroom, and so light and bright you will need sunglasses! Totally neutral walls and off-white carpeting throughout. Close to houses of worship, bus line in front, and on Mobility route, quick access to grocery stores like Giant and Seven Mile. All amenities nearby for easy living. Building has a Sabbath elevator and is handicap accessible. No pets allowed but Service animals welcome.