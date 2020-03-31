All apartments in Baltimore
7121 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE

7121 Park Heights Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7121 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Cross Country

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
doorman
elevator
lobby
*BIG AS A HOUSE* This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath window-wrapped corner unit with more than 1700 SF in Park Towers West offers the privacy of a single-family residence with the sophistication and convenience of upscale living. Instead of a long list of desirable features, it is sufficient to say "simply the best." A lifestyle of a lifetime available to you with all utilities included including basic Comcast. Attended lobby desk, doorman, full time porter and building engineer. Huge rooms, tons of closets and storage, balcony, remodeled kitchen, refinished marble bathroom, and so light and bright you will need sunglasses! Totally neutral walls and off-white carpeting throughout. Close to houses of worship, bus line in front, and on Mobility route, quick access to grocery stores like Giant and Seven Mile. All amenities nearby for easy living. Building has a Sabbath elevator and is handicap accessible. No pets allowed but Service animals welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

