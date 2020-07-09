711 E Patapsco Avenue

Amenities
Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house with washer and dryer included.
Recently acquired and currently under renovation. Pics will be posted when ready but we are accepting applications for pre approval and/or to be placed on our waiting list for upcoming properties.
Minimum qualifications:
Income - $600/week or more verifiable take home pay
No past evictions.
2 years rental history
2 years employment (unless retired or on SSI)
Able to get BGE in your own name
OK with home visit at your current residence