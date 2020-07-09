All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:35 AM

711 E Patapsco Avenue

711 East Patapsco Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

711 East Patapsco Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house with washer and dryer included.

Recently acquired and currently under renovation. Pics will be posted when ready but we are accepting applications for pre approval and/or to be placed on our waiting list for upcoming properties.

Minimum qualifications:
Income - $600/week or more verifiable take home pay
No past evictions.
2 years rental history
2 years employment (unless retired or on SSI)
Able to get BGE in your own name
OK with home visit at your current residence

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 E Patapsco Avenue have any available units?
711 E Patapsco Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 711 E Patapsco Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
711 E Patapsco Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 E Patapsco Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 711 E Patapsco Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 711 E Patapsco Avenue offer parking?
No, 711 E Patapsco Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 711 E Patapsco Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 E Patapsco Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 E Patapsco Avenue have a pool?
No, 711 E Patapsco Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 711 E Patapsco Avenue have accessible units?
No, 711 E Patapsco Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 711 E Patapsco Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 E Patapsco Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 E Patapsco Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 E Patapsco Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

