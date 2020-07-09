711 E Patapsco Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom house with washer and dryer included.



Recently acquired and currently under renovation. Pics will be posted when ready but we are accepting applications for pre approval and/or to be placed on our waiting list for upcoming properties.



Minimum qualifications:

Income - $600/week or more verifiable take home pay

No past evictions.

2 years rental history

2 years employment (unless retired or on SSI)

Able to get BGE in your own name

OK with home visit at your current residence