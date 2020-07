Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom Home Waiting To Be Rented. The Unit Comes With Laminated Wood Floors On The First Level. Carpet On The Stairs and Second Level, Along With Updated Bathroom and Kitchen. The Unit Features Full Bathroom In The basement With Washer and Dryer Hook Up. Fenced In Back Yard With Front Porch. The Unit Comes With Central Air, Stove, Refrigerator, Ceiling Fans And Much More.