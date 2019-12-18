703 FIELD STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

The best of both worlds! City living (10 minutes from The Avenue) in a country oasis. This is an amazing opportunity!Truly one of a kind. This Stone Hill rental is in a cluster of historic stone homes, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Nestled between Hampden and Remington(in between Keswick and Chestnut), this 3BR, 2.5BA is fully renovated and appointed with all of the modern conveniences (energy efficient gas Bosch stove and Samsung stainless steel appliances, LG stackable washer/dryer and tankless water heater). The property (nearly 1/4 acre) features beautifully landscaped grounds, a fenced yard, a koi pond, a vegetable garden, and huge walk-out deck from the master bedroom. Inside you will enjoy vaulted ceilings with Amish post and beam construction, exposed stone walls, Brazilian cherry and oak hardwood floors, a slate shower witha full-body massager, a japanese soaking tub, a beautiful gourmet kitchen with African granite counter tops and a granite encase 70,000btu wood stove. There is also an original working fireplace in the living room! 2000+sq.ft of living space, tons of storage, PRIVATE PARKING and MORE!