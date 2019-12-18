All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:51 PM

703 FIELD STREET

703 Field Street · No Longer Available
Location

703 Field Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
The best of both worlds! City living (10 minutes from The Avenue) in a country oasis. This is an amazing opportunity!Truly one of a kind. This Stone Hill rental is in a cluster of historic stone homes, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Nestled between Hampden and Remington(in between Keswick and Chestnut), this 3BR, 2.5BA is fully renovated and appointed with all of the modern conveniences (energy efficient gas Bosch stove and Samsung stainless steel appliances, LG stackable washer/dryer and tankless water heater). The property (nearly 1/4 acre) features beautifully landscaped grounds, a fenced yard, a koi pond, a vegetable garden, and huge walk-out deck from the master bedroom. Inside you will enjoy vaulted ceilings with Amish post and beam construction, exposed stone walls, Brazilian cherry and oak hardwood floors, a slate shower witha full-body massager, a japanese soaking tub, a beautiful gourmet kitchen with African granite counter tops and a granite encase 70,000btu wood stove. There is also an original working fireplace in the living room! 2000+sq.ft of living space, tons of storage, PRIVATE PARKING and MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 FIELD STREET have any available units?
703 FIELD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 FIELD STREET have?
Some of 703 FIELD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 FIELD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
703 FIELD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 FIELD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 703 FIELD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 703 FIELD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 703 FIELD STREET offers parking.
Does 703 FIELD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 FIELD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 FIELD STREET have a pool?
No, 703 FIELD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 703 FIELD STREET have accessible units?
No, 703 FIELD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 703 FIELD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 FIELD STREET has units with dishwashers.
