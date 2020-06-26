702 Berry St

Amenities
Available 07/01/19 Beautifully updated 3 bedroom townhome in Hampden boasts hardwood floors and a fully-equipped modern kitchen with granite countertops, built-in microwave, and double wall oven. The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms with a shared hall bath featuring updated finishes. The enclosed rear courtyard provides an oasis that's perfect for entertaining or gardening. Laundry room features front loading washer & dryer for added convenience. Located just blocks from The Avenue, Wyman Park, The Rotunda, and Hopkins Homewood Campus
Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/
