702 Berry St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/01/19 Beautifully updated 3 bedroom townhome in Hampden boasts hardwood floors and a fully-equipped modern kitchen with granite countertops, built-in microwave, and double wall oven. The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms with a shared hall bath featuring updated finishes. The enclosed rear courtyard provides an oasis that's perfect for entertaining or gardening. Laundry room features front loading washer & dryer for added convenience. Located just blocks from The Avenue, Wyman Park, The Rotunda, and Hopkins Homewood Campus



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

YouTube Video URL --



(RLNE4939399)