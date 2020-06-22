All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
7 West Biddle Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7 West Biddle Street

7 West Biddle Street · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Mid-Town Belvedere
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7 West Biddle Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!!!! ********443-447-5238******* This is a commuters paradise! just minutes from Penn Station, Light rail, Bolt bus and City buses! Also short distance from I-95 and I-83 you can get anywhere in baltimore in just a few minutes! This wonderful condo is also within walking distance for University of Maryland and several art museums! Walk in to this lovely condo you have an open floor plan with a spacious living area complete with hardwood floors fresh paint and a lovely kitchen with plenty of cabinet space! Washer and dry in Unit! and very spacious bedroom! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DEAL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 West Biddle Street have any available units?
7 West Biddle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 7 West Biddle Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 West Biddle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 West Biddle Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 West Biddle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 7 West Biddle Street offer parking?
No, 7 West Biddle Street does not offer parking.
Does 7 West Biddle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 West Biddle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 West Biddle Street have a pool?
No, 7 West Biddle Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 West Biddle Street have accessible units?
No, 7 West Biddle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 West Biddle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 West Biddle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 West Biddle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 West Biddle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
