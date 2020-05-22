All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 12 2019 at 7:43 AM

6905 Reisterstown Rd Apt 2

6905 Reisterstown Road · No Longer Available
Location

6905 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Fallstaff

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Please click here to apply

Great location right off of Reisterstown Rd. Within minutes to public transportation and shopping.
WATER is INCLUDED in Rent.
This top floor condo has hardwood flooring through out. New stove and refrigerator.
Ready to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6905 Reisterstown Rd Apt 2 have any available units?
6905 Reisterstown Rd Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6905 Reisterstown Rd Apt 2 have?
Some of 6905 Reisterstown Rd Apt 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6905 Reisterstown Rd Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6905 Reisterstown Rd Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6905 Reisterstown Rd Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6905 Reisterstown Rd Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 6905 Reisterstown Rd Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 6905 Reisterstown Rd Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 6905 Reisterstown Rd Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6905 Reisterstown Rd Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6905 Reisterstown Rd Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 6905 Reisterstown Rd Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 6905 Reisterstown Rd Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 6905 Reisterstown Rd Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6905 Reisterstown Rd Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6905 Reisterstown Rd Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
