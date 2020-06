Amenities

Spacious one bedroom with den apartment available in desirable Ridgley's Delight! Including large living room, kitchen, main level bed and full bath, basement with additional room that could be second bedroom or den w/ half bath. Extras include laundry, central A/C, and storage. Minutes away from stadiums, Inner Harbor, UMD Med Center, 95 and more! Pets accepted on case by case basis w/ additional deposit.