Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

3 bedroom (possibly a 4th in finished basement) 1 and 1/2 bath beautifully rehabbed end of group row home! Brand new flooring, new cabinets and freshly painted. Lots of natural light and spacious front, side and back yard that is fully fenced in for you to enjoy. Also a new covered rear deck. Off street parking in private space on side. A must see!!