Baltimore, MD
6501 BALTIMORE AVENUE
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

6501 BALTIMORE AVENUE

6501 Baltimore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6501 Baltimore Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21222
Holabird Industrial

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice rental in Saint Helena ready for your final touches to make it your home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 BALTIMORE AVENUE have any available units?
6501 BALTIMORE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 6501 BALTIMORE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6501 BALTIMORE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 BALTIMORE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6501 BALTIMORE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6501 BALTIMORE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6501 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6501 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6501 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 BALTIMORE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6501 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6501 BALTIMORE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6501 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6501 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6501 BALTIMORE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6501 BALTIMORE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
