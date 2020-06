Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Great deal for a large one bedroom apartment that includes ALL UTILITIES. It is about two thirds of the first floor of a very large home which was restored in 2006/7. It has a very private entrance and its own back yard and patio. The kitchen has unusual counter space and cabinet space for a one bedroom. The spacious bath is ceramic tile. This is the most prime location in this desirable historic community near Univ of Md., Camden Station and I-95. Very walkable.