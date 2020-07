Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This great 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with finished basement and rooftop deck is ready for you! The location is great, views are amazing, and the layout is lovely. Two (2) bedrooms and a full bath upstairs, 1 bath and family room in the lower level. A half bath is conveniently located on the main level. The kitchen is large and has plenty of storage space. There is a washer and dryer in the lower level. Baths have jetted tubs. There's nothing not to love. Schedule your showing today.