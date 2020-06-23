643 W HOFFMAN STREET

Amenities

Great rental with easy access to commuter routes. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths; eat in kitchen and large living room; unfinished basement; all appliances - including washer & dryer! Parking Pad and Off street parking as well as visitor parking at the back of the property. Easy commute in and out of the city and a few miles from both the Ravens stadium as well as Camden Yards. This one has it all! Pets case by case.