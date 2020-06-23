643 West Hoffman Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 Heritage Crossing
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
range
Great rental with easy access to commuter routes. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths; eat in kitchen and large living room; unfinished basement; all appliances - including washer & dryer! Parking Pad and Off street parking as well as visitor parking at the back of the property. Easy commute in and out of the city and a few miles from both the Ravens stadium as well as Camden Yards. This one has it all! Pets case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 643 W HOFFMAN STREET have any available units?
643 W HOFFMAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 643 W HOFFMAN STREET have?
Some of 643 W HOFFMAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 W HOFFMAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
643 W HOFFMAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 W HOFFMAN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 643 W HOFFMAN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 643 W HOFFMAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 643 W HOFFMAN STREET offers parking.
Does 643 W HOFFMAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 643 W HOFFMAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 W HOFFMAN STREET have a pool?
No, 643 W HOFFMAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 643 W HOFFMAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 643 W HOFFMAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 643 W HOFFMAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 643 W HOFFMAN STREET has units with dishwashers.