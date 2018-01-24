All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

643 S POTOMAC STREET

643 South Potomac Street · No Longer Available
Location

643 South Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom unit just a few blocks from Canton and Patterson Park! Close to great shops, restaurants and more. This unit features hardwood flooring all though out the home,updated eat in kitchen with appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, and has a full size washer and dryer. Also includes an outdoor porch to enjoy the cool nights of fall and plenty of closet space and storage.Contact us now to set an appointment.*One Year Lease required *$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over *Background and Credit Check Required.No Pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 S POTOMAC STREET have any available units?
643 S POTOMAC STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 643 S POTOMAC STREET have?
Some of 643 S POTOMAC STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 S POTOMAC STREET currently offering any rent specials?
643 S POTOMAC STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 S POTOMAC STREET pet-friendly?
No, 643 S POTOMAC STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 643 S POTOMAC STREET offer parking?
No, 643 S POTOMAC STREET does not offer parking.
Does 643 S POTOMAC STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 643 S POTOMAC STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 S POTOMAC STREET have a pool?
No, 643 S POTOMAC STREET does not have a pool.
Does 643 S POTOMAC STREET have accessible units?
No, 643 S POTOMAC STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 643 S POTOMAC STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 643 S POTOMAC STREET has units with dishwashers.
