643 S POTOMAC STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2 Bedroom unit just a few blocks from Canton and Patterson Park! Close to great shops, restaurants and more. This unit features hardwood flooring all though out the home,updated eat in kitchen with appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, and has a full size washer and dryer. Also includes an outdoor porch to enjoy the cool nights of fall and plenty of closet space and storage.Contact us now to set an appointment.*One Year Lease required *$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over *Background and Credit Check Required.No Pets allowed