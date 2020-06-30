All apartments in Baltimore
632 S BELNORD AVENUE

632 South Belnord Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

632 South Belnord Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home! This freshly painted Canton row home was a COMPLETE renovation in 2014 with all new appliances, main house systems, and finishes. These owners have maintained this home meticulously and it shows. There is no lack of storage which is rarely found in Canton. This open floor plan row home allows main level living with plenty of space for entertaining. Walk into your over sized living room where the current owner has gifted a tv mount! The kitchen offers a breakfast bar and plenty of pantry space. The dining area fits a small dining table for additional seating. Love the outdoors? Choose from three decks, including a rooftop deck, to hang out on! With views of beautiful Patterson Park and a covered deck area off the kitchen that provides shade for the separate basement entrance, you have lots of outdoor entertaining space. The oversized windows allow in tons of natural light, with recessed lighting for the evening hours. Follow your open industrial staircase upstairs to find two full bathrooms and full bedrooms. No skimping in storage space here, the owner is gifting a mounted dresser in the second bedroom that fits perfectly in that space!! The skylight provides additional lighting in the second bathroom. The master bedroom is an oasis! Two closets, ceiling fan, oversized windows, ensuite with tub and shower combo, you won't find a better deal. A 6 month lease preferred. Rent-to-own considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 S BELNORD AVENUE have any available units?
632 S BELNORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 632 S BELNORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
632 S BELNORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 S BELNORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 632 S BELNORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 632 S BELNORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 632 S BELNORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 632 S BELNORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 S BELNORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 S BELNORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 632 S BELNORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 632 S BELNORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 632 S BELNORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 632 S BELNORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 S BELNORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 632 S BELNORD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 S BELNORD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

