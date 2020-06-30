632 S BELNORD AVENUE

Amenities

Welcome home! This freshly painted Canton row home was a COMPLETE renovation in 2014 with all new appliances, main house systems, and finishes. These owners have maintained this home meticulously and it shows. There is no lack of storage which is rarely found in Canton. This open floor plan row home allows main level living with plenty of space for entertaining. Walk into your over sized living room where the current owner has gifted a tv mount! The kitchen offers a breakfast bar and plenty of pantry space. The dining area fits a small dining table for additional seating. Love the outdoors? Choose from three decks, including a rooftop deck, to hang out on! With views of beautiful Patterson Park and a covered deck area off the kitchen that provides shade for the separate basement entrance, you have lots of outdoor entertaining space. The oversized windows allow in tons of natural light, with recessed lighting for the evening hours. Follow your open industrial staircase upstairs to find two full bathrooms and full bedrooms. No skimping in storage space here, the owner is gifting a mounted dresser in the second bedroom that fits perfectly in that space!! The skylight provides additional lighting in the second bathroom. The master bedroom is an oasis! Two closets, ceiling fan, oversized windows, ensuite with tub and shower combo, you won't find a better deal. A 6 month lease preferred. Rent-to-own considered.