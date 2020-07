Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

5 bedroom/2.5 bath home in desirable Pinehurst! Zoned for West Towson ES, Dumbarton MS, and Towson HS! Updated gourmet kitchen with mudroom area opens to dining room. Inviting living room with gas fireplace. Main level also has large family room and 1/2 bath! 4 bedroom and 1 full bath on 2nd level. 3rd floor- 5th bedroom, full bath, and attic storage with cedar closet. Bonus room and flush in basement. Large, level yard with private patio! 1 car garage! Centrally located!