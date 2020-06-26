All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

630 E Fort Ave

630 East Fort Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

630 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/19/19 Renovated 3 bedroom townhome in Federal Hill near Locust Point/Riverside Park boasts hardwood floors and exposed brick with an updated kitchen featuring an island breakfast bar. A large master suite offers a jetted tub, separate shower and ample closet space. An additional bed and bath share the second floor with a third bedroom in the basement. A multi-tier deck begins off the kitchen and leads to a spectacular rooftop view.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Renter's Insurance Required!
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE4963933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 E Fort Ave have any available units?
630 E Fort Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 E Fort Ave have?
Some of 630 E Fort Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 E Fort Ave currently offering any rent specials?
630 E Fort Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 E Fort Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 E Fort Ave is pet friendly.
Does 630 E Fort Ave offer parking?
No, 630 E Fort Ave does not offer parking.
Does 630 E Fort Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 630 E Fort Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 E Fort Ave have a pool?
No, 630 E Fort Ave does not have a pool.
Does 630 E Fort Ave have accessible units?
No, 630 E Fort Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 630 E Fort Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 E Fort Ave has units with dishwashers.
