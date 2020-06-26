630 E Fort Ave

Amenities
Available 08/19/19 Renovated 3 bedroom townhome in Federal Hill near Locust Point/Riverside Park boasts hardwood floors and exposed brick with an updated kitchen featuring an island breakfast bar. A large master suite offers a jetted tub, separate shower and ample closet space. An additional bed and bath share the second floor with a third bedroom in the basement. A multi-tier deck begins off the kitchen and leads to a spectacular rooftop view.
Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Renter's Insurance Required!
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/
(RLNE4963933)