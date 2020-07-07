628 East Patapsco Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

This awesome 3 bedroom 1 1/2 Bathroom townhome is situated in the budding South Baltimore area of the city. In between 6 and 7 th street 2 blocks from the courthouse this town home is a major steal. So many awesome features that include washer, dryer, front and rear yards with plenty of space. Plenty of parking and on the bus line. The property is close to 95, 695, 295, and 895. Minutes away from the Stadiums, Casino, Downtown Baltimore this property has everything you can and will love. In addition it's 15 minutes from BWI, Arundel Mills, and 30 minutes away from DC. Come see what the South Baltimore Life has to offer.