Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
628 East Patapsco Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 AM

628 East Patapsco Avenue

628 East Patapsco Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

628 East Patapsco Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
This awesome 3 bedroom 1 1/2 Bathroom townhome is situated in the budding South Baltimore area of the city. In between 6 and 7 th street 2 blocks from the courthouse this town home is a major steal. So many awesome features that include washer, dryer, front and rear yards with plenty of space. Plenty of parking and on the bus line. The property is close to 95, 695, 295, and 895. Minutes away from the Stadiums, Casino, Downtown Baltimore this property has everything you can and will love. In addition it's 15 minutes from BWI, Arundel Mills, and 30 minutes away from DC. Come see what the South Baltimore Life has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 East Patapsco Avenue have any available units?
628 East Patapsco Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 628 East Patapsco Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
628 East Patapsco Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 East Patapsco Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 628 East Patapsco Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 628 East Patapsco Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 628 East Patapsco Avenue offers parking.
Does 628 East Patapsco Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 East Patapsco Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 East Patapsco Avenue have a pool?
No, 628 East Patapsco Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 628 East Patapsco Avenue have accessible units?
No, 628 East Patapsco Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 628 East Patapsco Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 East Patapsco Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 East Patapsco Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 East Patapsco Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

