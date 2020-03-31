All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

626 S MILTON AVENUE

626 South Milton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

626 South Milton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
626 S MILTON AVENUE, BALTIMORE, MD 21224 - Welcome Home! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Patterson Park Row home available by April 15th.

Move in ready with private carport and a large deck for entertaining. Features include hardwood floors, finished basement with half bath, washer/dryer on main level, and central air and heating.

One block from Patterson Park and walking distance from Canton, O'Donnell Square, and Fells Point.

BALTIMORE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Tenant pays $100 maintenance deductible. GAS/ELECTRIC source.

Pets accepted on case by case basis with $350 pet deposit and $50 monthly pet fee.

CALL to schedule a showing:
Tashia Turner (443) 203-4124

(RLNE3453385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

