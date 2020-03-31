Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

626 S MILTON AVENUE, BALTIMORE, MD 21224 - Welcome Home! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Patterson Park Row home available by April 15th.



Move in ready with private carport and a large deck for entertaining. Features include hardwood floors, finished basement with half bath, washer/dryer on main level, and central air and heating.



One block from Patterson Park and walking distance from Canton, O'Donnell Square, and Fells Point.



BALTIMORE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS



Tenant pays $100 maintenance deductible. GAS/ELECTRIC source.



Pets accepted on case by case basis with $350 pet deposit and $50 monthly pet fee.



CALL to schedule a showing:

Tashia Turner (443) 203-4124



