Baltimore, MD
626 S LEHIGH STREET
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:11 PM

626 S LEHIGH STREET

626 South Lehigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

626 South Lehigh Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful renovated home in Greektown on a quiet street featuring a first level open floor plan, bamboo flooring in LR & DR, modernized kitchen w/slate flooring, exposed brick walls, contemporary open staircase, upgraded lighting, spacious bath with jetted tub and separate shower, exterior deck & large patio/garden area. Close to Johns Hopkins Hospital, Hopkins Bayview Hospital, waterfront, Canton, Patterson Park, nightlife, restaurants, bars, Canton Crossing stores, BJs, shopping, and major highways I-95, I-895, & I-695, etc~The property is available February 1st and possibly a bit sooner. A great bargain at $1375/month plus utilities. Email for more details and to see the house! Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 S LEHIGH STREET have any available units?
626 S LEHIGH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 S LEHIGH STREET have?
Some of 626 S LEHIGH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 S LEHIGH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
626 S LEHIGH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 S LEHIGH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 S LEHIGH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 626 S LEHIGH STREET offer parking?
No, 626 S LEHIGH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 626 S LEHIGH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 S LEHIGH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 S LEHIGH STREET have a pool?
No, 626 S LEHIGH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 626 S LEHIGH STREET have accessible units?
No, 626 S LEHIGH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 626 S LEHIGH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 S LEHIGH STREET has units with dishwashers.
