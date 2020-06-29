626 S LEHIGH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful renovated home in Greektown on a quiet street featuring a first level open floor plan, bamboo flooring in LR & DR, modernized kitchen w/slate flooring, exposed brick walls, contemporary open staircase, upgraded lighting, spacious bath with jetted tub and separate shower, exterior deck & large patio/garden area. Close to Johns Hopkins Hospital, Hopkins Bayview Hospital, waterfront, Canton, Patterson Park, nightlife, restaurants, bars, Canton Crossing stores, BJs, shopping, and major highways I-95, I-895, & I-695, etc~The property is available February 1st and possibly a bit sooner. A great bargain at $1375/month plus utilities. Email for more details and to see the house! Pets considered on a case by case basis.