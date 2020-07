Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bathroom home in west Baltimore City. Walking distance to stadiums, Inner Harbor, University of Maryland and VA hospitals. Close to major highways. This house is located on a quiet corner in the Heritage Crossing community, which features a nice community park. Tenant pays all utilities. Utilities are considered rent. Pets may be considered on a case-by-case basis for an additional fee and deposit. Renter's insurance required.