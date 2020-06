Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Beautiful 3 bed, 3 1/2 bath renovation in Greektown, just 1/2 a block from O'Donnell Square.Open main level is covered in gleaming hardwood. It boasts a luxury Master suite on 2nd Floor. Gourmet kitchen has 42~cabs, granite counters & upgraded stainless steel appliances in a kitchen that will be an envy of your friends. Enjoy the huge finished basement with full bath and Bedroom. Parking pad