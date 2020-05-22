All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 5 2019 at 8:51 AM

6106 Sefton Ave

6106 Sefton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6106 Sefton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Westfield

Amenities

Nice living room with with gleaming hardwood floors. Fireplace with wood burning stove. Large dining room with hardwoods as well. Large galley style kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Lots of cabinet space. New half bath off the kitchen. Back deck leads to a large partially fenced yard. Second floor has 3 nice bedrooms with new carpeting. A nice large bathroom as well. Unfinished basement with lots of storage. Couple window AC units. Available Now.

Type:
Rental
# Bedrooms:
3
# Bathrooms:
1.5
Price:
$1,650
Pet Friendly:
Yes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6106 Sefton Ave have any available units?
6106 Sefton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6106 Sefton Ave have?
Some of 6106 Sefton Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6106 Sefton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6106 Sefton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6106 Sefton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6106 Sefton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6106 Sefton Ave offer parking?
No, 6106 Sefton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6106 Sefton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6106 Sefton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6106 Sefton Ave have a pool?
No, 6106 Sefton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6106 Sefton Ave have accessible units?
No, 6106 Sefton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6106 Sefton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6106 Sefton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
