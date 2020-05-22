6106 Sefton Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice living room with with gleaming hardwood floors. Fireplace with wood burning stove. Large dining room with hardwoods as well. Large galley style kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Lots of cabinet space. New half bath off the kitchen. Back deck leads to a large partially fenced yard. Second floor has 3 nice bedrooms with new carpeting. A nice large bathroom as well. Unfinished basement with lots of storage. Couple window AC units. Available Now.



Type:

Rental

# Bedrooms:

3

# Bathrooms:

1.5

Price:

$1,650

Pet Friendly:

Yes