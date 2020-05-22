6106 Sefton Ave

Amenities
Nice living room with with gleaming hardwood floors. Fireplace with wood burning stove. Large dining room with hardwoods as well. Large galley style kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Lots of cabinet space. New half bath off the kitchen. Back deck leads to a large partially fenced yard. Second floor has 3 nice bedrooms with new carpeting. A nice large bathroom as well. Unfinished basement with lots of storage. Couple window AC units. Available Now.
Type:
Rental
# Bedrooms:
3
# Bathrooms:
1.5
Price:
$1,650
Pet Friendly:
Yes