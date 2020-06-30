608 S CHARLES STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Harbor living offers easy access to lots of conveniences, including offices, university, hospitals, stadium (both Ravens & O's), plus the Inner Harbor. Rt95 is less than one mile from home. One level up from the street, this 2BR, 2 Bath condo offers one assigned, off street parking space, fireplace and great layout for roommates. Stacked washer/dryer is in your unit. Nice, open layout for dining and living room space with wood burning fireplace and skylight. Pets on a case by case basis. $50. app fee for each adult. $50. move in cost for an admin fee.