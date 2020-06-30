608 S CHARLES STREET

Amenities
Harbor living offers easy access to lots of conveniences, including offices, university, hospitals, stadium (both Ravens & O's), plus the Inner Harbor. Rt95 is less than one mile from home. One level up from the street, this 2BR, 2 Bath condo offers one assigned, off street parking space, fireplace and great layout for roommates. Stacked washer/dryer is in your unit. Nice, open layout for dining and living room space with wood burning fireplace and skylight. Pets on a case by case basis. $50. app fee for each adult. $50. move in cost for an admin fee.