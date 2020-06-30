All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 21 2020 at 9:11 AM

608 S CHARLES STREET

608 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

608 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Otterbein

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Harbor living offers easy access to lots of conveniences, including offices, university, hospitals, stadium (both Ravens & O's), plus the Inner Harbor. Rt95 is less than one mile from home. One level up from the street, this 2BR, 2 Bath condo offers one assigned, off street parking space, fireplace and great layout for roommates. Stacked washer/dryer is in your unit. Nice, open layout for dining and living room space with wood burning fireplace and skylight. Pets on a case by case basis. $50. app fee for each adult. $50. move in cost for an admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
608 S CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 S CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 608 S CHARLES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
608 S CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 S CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 S CHARLES STREET is pet friendly.
Does 608 S CHARLES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 608 S CHARLES STREET offers parking.
Does 608 S CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 S CHARLES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 S CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 608 S CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 608 S CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 608 S CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 608 S CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 S CHARLES STREET has units with dishwashers.

