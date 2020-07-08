607 South Lakewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224 Canton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 3.5 bath on lovely brick street. Historic charm meets modern finishes in this 2019 renovation. Open floorpan with exposed brick and hardwoods through-out. Kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom has an attached bath and there is plenty of storage space. Walk to everything!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 607 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
607 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 607 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
607 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.