607 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan ice maker

Beautiful 3 bed 3.5 bath on lovely brick street. Historic charm meets modern finishes in this 2019 renovation. Open floorpan with exposed brick and hardwoods through-out. Kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom has an attached bath and there is plenty of storage space. Walk to everything!