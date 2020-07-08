All apartments in Baltimore
607 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:26 AM

607 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE

607 South Lakewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

607 South Lakewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 3.5 bath on lovely brick street. Historic charm meets modern finishes in this 2019 renovation. Open floorpan with exposed brick and hardwoods through-out. Kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom has an attached bath and there is plenty of storage space. Walk to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

