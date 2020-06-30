607 Ponca St 2nd Fl

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bedroom Apartment Available!

Featuring 1 bathroom with built in bathroom heater, a spacious living room, kitchen with stainless steel stove, microwave and refrigerator, hardwood floors throughout, and a washer/dryer in unit!



Utility Details:

Separate electric meters, Water and Heat split 60/40.



Location Details:

Take advantage of the opportunity to live in the beloved Greektown community, within walking distance of the newly renovated and expanded John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School, restaurants and shopping of soon to be Yard 56, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Canton Crossing shopping and much more that the area has to offer.

This property is managed by a management company which offers tenants a number of benefits including paying rent online, in addition to reporting maintenance concerns through your tenant portal. Please contact our office to schedule a showing today! This property won't be available for long!