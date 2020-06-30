All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:43 PM

607 Ponca St 2nd Fl

607 Ponca Street · No Longer Available
Location

607 Ponca Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom Apartment Available!
Featuring 1 bathroom with built in bathroom heater, a spacious living room, kitchen with stainless steel stove, microwave and refrigerator, hardwood floors throughout, and a washer/dryer in unit!

Utility Details:
Separate electric meters, Water and Heat split 60/40.

Location Details:
Take advantage of the opportunity to live in the beloved Greektown community, within walking distance of the newly renovated and expanded John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School, restaurants and shopping of soon to be Yard 56, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Canton Crossing shopping and much more that the area has to offer.
This property is managed by a management company which offers tenants a number of benefits including paying rent online, in addition to reporting maintenance concerns through your tenant portal. Please contact our office to schedule a showing today! This property won't be available for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Ponca St 2nd Fl have any available units?
607 Ponca St 2nd Fl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Ponca St 2nd Fl have?
Some of 607 Ponca St 2nd Fl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Ponca St 2nd Fl currently offering any rent specials?
607 Ponca St 2nd Fl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Ponca St 2nd Fl pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Ponca St 2nd Fl is pet friendly.
Does 607 Ponca St 2nd Fl offer parking?
No, 607 Ponca St 2nd Fl does not offer parking.
Does 607 Ponca St 2nd Fl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 Ponca St 2nd Fl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Ponca St 2nd Fl have a pool?
No, 607 Ponca St 2nd Fl does not have a pool.
Does 607 Ponca St 2nd Fl have accessible units?
No, 607 Ponca St 2nd Fl does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Ponca St 2nd Fl have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Ponca St 2nd Fl does not have units with dishwashers.

