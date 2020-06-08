All apartments in Baltimore
606 Washburn Ave
606 Washburn Ave

606 Washburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

606 Washburn Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 bedroom townhouse available now! Located on a quiet street in Brooklyn, your new home features; 2 spacious bedrooms, a large living room, full bathroom, a kitchen with ample cabinet space plus a basement with a bonus room. Freshly painted, new carpet and new flooring throughout. There is plenty of storage space in the basement and includes washer and dryer hook ups. Relax on your front porch or let the kids play in the fenced back yard.

This property is conveniently located near the Baltimore Inner Harbor, Glen Burnie, BWI, Federal Hill and Baltimore's Horseshoe & Live Cassino. Unit is within walking distance to all major transportation (bus line, light rail and MARC Train. We are pet friendly.

Are you a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, Nurse, Doctor, School Teacher or in the Military? Ask how you can save additional money off of the monthly rent.

Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at: 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Washburn Ave have any available units?
606 Washburn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Washburn Ave have?
Some of 606 Washburn Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Washburn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
606 Washburn Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Washburn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 Washburn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 606 Washburn Ave offer parking?
No, 606 Washburn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 606 Washburn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Washburn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Washburn Ave have a pool?
No, 606 Washburn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 606 Washburn Ave have accessible units?
No, 606 Washburn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Washburn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Washburn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
