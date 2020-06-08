606 Washburn Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2 bedroom townhouse available now! Located on a quiet street in Brooklyn, your new home features; 2 spacious bedrooms, a large living room, full bathroom, a kitchen with ample cabinet space plus a basement with a bonus room. Freshly painted, new carpet and new flooring throughout. There is plenty of storage space in the basement and includes washer and dryer hook ups. Relax on your front porch or let the kids play in the fenced back yard.



This property is conveniently located near the Baltimore Inner Harbor, Glen Burnie, BWI, Federal Hill and Baltimore's Horseshoe & Live Cassino. Unit is within walking distance to all major transportation (bus line, light rail and MARC Train. We are pet friendly.



Are you a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, Nurse, Doctor, School Teacher or in the Military? Ask how you can save additional money off of the monthly rent.



Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at: 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com