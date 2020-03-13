All apartments in Baltimore
603 Denison Street

Location

603 Denison Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
603 Denison Street Baltimore, MD 21229 - HOME WILL NOT LAST!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/905508?source=marketing

A Unique lovely 2-story row home in the offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the character of this home. Spacious corner unit, large rooms, high ceilings, front porch, fenced yard for your convenience, modern kitchen and open concept on main level. full unfinished basement with lots of space for storage are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to downtown Baltimore and public transportation, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/yTjH6bIJz9w

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4903031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Denison Street have any available units?
603 Denison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 603 Denison Street currently offering any rent specials?
603 Denison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Denison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 Denison Street is pet friendly.
Does 603 Denison Street offer parking?
No, 603 Denison Street does not offer parking.
Does 603 Denison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Denison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Denison Street have a pool?
No, 603 Denison Street does not have a pool.
Does 603 Denison Street have accessible units?
No, 603 Denison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Denison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Denison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Denison Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 603 Denison Street has units with air conditioning.
