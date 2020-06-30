Amenities
Looking for an affordable single family? Look no further! 6012 Highgate Drive is a cute little 3 bedroom/2 full bath cape cod on a one-way street featuring hardwood floors on 1st floor; carpeting in basement & 2nd floor; ceiling fans in both of the 1st floor bedrooms, central air; forced air gas heat; gas cooking and gas hot water. Enormous, full size fully finished attic is the 3rd bedroom. Full, mostly finished basement w/full bath, washer/ dryer, plenty of storage space & rear walkout, off-street parking, and completely fenced huge rear yard w/6 foot picket fence & tool shed. Convenient to Cross Country Blvd, Park Heights Avenue; Glen Avenue, Pikesville, Mt. Washington, Sinai Hospital, and 83 (Northern Parkway exist). Tenant pays all utilities, maintains yard and does snow removal. Pets considered with additional fee! ****Since this isn't a large house, we are kindly asking for 4 or fewer occupants**********