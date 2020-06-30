Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Looking for an affordable single family? Look no further! 6012 Highgate Drive is a cute little 3 bedroom/2 full bath cape cod on a one-way street featuring hardwood floors on 1st floor; carpeting in basement & 2nd floor; ceiling fans in both of the 1st floor bedrooms, central air; forced air gas heat; gas cooking and gas hot water. Enormous, full size fully finished attic is the 3rd bedroom. Full, mostly finished basement w/full bath, washer/ dryer, plenty of storage space & rear walkout, off-street parking, and completely fenced huge rear yard w/6 foot picket fence & tool shed. Convenient to Cross Country Blvd, Park Heights Avenue; Glen Avenue, Pikesville, Mt. Washington, Sinai Hospital, and 83 (Northern Parkway exist). Tenant pays all utilities, maintains yard and does snow removal. Pets considered with additional fee! ****Since this isn't a large house, we are kindly asking for 4 or fewer occupants**********