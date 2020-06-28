6009 York Road

Amenities

3 Bedroom Rental Super Close to Towson Univeristy and Loyola University - Totally new, fully renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Apartment.



All new kitchen, with stainless steel, energy efficient appliances, including over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal for easy clean up!



Great size common room, all new bath has 5' ceramic tile shower (easy to clean) with shower door.



Apartment has new central air system and gas furnace, helping save you money year round.



Great back yard with patio and off street parking. Full basement with laundry and storage. 1 mile from and 1/2 mile from Towson University. Towson U circulator stops one block away. Grocery store and all kinds of food options (Belevedere Square) and movie theater within short walking distance.



Property is equipped with ADT security system, which the landlord pays. Rent is $650/tenant, + utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5095515)