Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:01 AM

6009 York Road

6009 York Road · No Longer Available
Location

6009 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
Chinquapin Park - Belvedere

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
3 Bedroom Rental Super Close to Towson Univeristy and Loyola University - Totally new, fully renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Apartment.

All new kitchen, with stainless steel, energy efficient appliances, including over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal for easy clean up!

Great size common room, all new bath has 5' ceramic tile shower (easy to clean) with shower door.

Apartment has new central air system and gas furnace, helping save you money year round.

Great back yard with patio and off street parking. Full basement with laundry and storage. 1 mile from and 1/2 mile from Towson University. Towson U circulator stops one block away. Grocery store and all kinds of food options (Belevedere Square) and movie theater within short walking distance.

Property is equipped with ADT security system, which the landlord pays. Rent is $650/tenant, + utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5095515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 York Road have any available units?
6009 York Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6009 York Road have?
Some of 6009 York Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 York Road currently offering any rent specials?
6009 York Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 York Road pet-friendly?
No, 6009 York Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6009 York Road offer parking?
Yes, 6009 York Road offers parking.
Does 6009 York Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 York Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 York Road have a pool?
No, 6009 York Road does not have a pool.
Does 6009 York Road have accessible units?
No, 6009 York Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 York Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6009 York Road has units with dishwashers.
