All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 6009 MARLUTH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6009 MARLUTH AVENUE
Last updated May 12 2019 at 2:00 AM

6009 MARLUTH AVENUE

6009 Marluth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6009 Marluth Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Cedmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to your huge 6 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home located in the middle of the square block. Enjoy private home located a football field off the road. There is a private driveway to approach the home. Walk up to a classic covered porch. Enter your home to see a wide open floor plan.New paint everywhere. Living room has new carpet. Dining room and kitchen have custom tile. There is an island kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Finishing the main floor there is a half bath near a back door that opens to a brand new deck and an expansive backyard. On the second floor is all new carpet and fresh paint. There are 4 good size bedrooms and a all new tiled bath w/new toilet,vanity and tiled tub. BONUS!! The stand up attic is floored and partially finished w/ heat and AC. It is a multi-purpose area that could be used as playroom,den,office,entertainment, bedroom or a combination of rooms. The land is massive. Huge backyard and extensive front entry. The basement is unfinished but has plenty of head room and washer/dryer hook ups. Space for rooms/storage. Check this one out. it will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 MARLUTH AVENUE have any available units?
6009 MARLUTH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6009 MARLUTH AVENUE have?
Some of 6009 MARLUTH AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 MARLUTH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6009 MARLUTH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 MARLUTH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6009 MARLUTH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6009 MARLUTH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6009 MARLUTH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6009 MARLUTH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 MARLUTH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 MARLUTH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6009 MARLUTH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6009 MARLUTH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6009 MARLUTH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 MARLUTH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6009 MARLUTH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland