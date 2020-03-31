6009 MARLUTH AVENUE

Amenities

Welcome to your huge 6 bedrooms, 2.5 bath single family home located in the middle of the square block. Enjoy private home located a football field off the road. There is a private driveway to approach the home. Walk up to a classic covered porch. Enter your home to see a wide open floor plan.New paint everywhere. Living room has new carpet. Dining room and kitchen have custom tile. There is an island kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Finishing the main floor there is a half bath near a back door that opens to a brand new deck and an expansive backyard. On the second floor is all new carpet and fresh paint. There are 4 good size bedrooms and a all new tiled bath w/new toilet,vanity and tiled tub. BONUS!! The stand up attic is floored and partially finished w/ heat and AC. It is a multi-purpose area that could be used as playroom,den,office,entertainment, bedroom or a combination of rooms. The land is massive. Huge backyard and extensive front entry. The basement is unfinished but has plenty of head room and washer/dryer hook ups. Space for rooms/storage. Check this one out. it will not last long.