Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator

Rarely available first floor unit in Beaux Arts Palmer Lambdin masterpiece. No stairs or elevator required. In unit laundry makes this even more rare and desired. Beautifully maintained, flooded with natural light. Walk to restaurants, shops. Stunning park like courtyard. Come see!