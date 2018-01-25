All apartments in Baltimore
5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:44 AM

5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE

5960 Glen Falls Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5960 Glen Falls Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Very nicely rehabbed rental with fresh paint thru out, hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with breakfast bar and 2 full baths, fully finished basement with laundry room with washer and dryer, walk in closet and bonus bedroom office. Nice landscaping, rear parking pad, spacious rooms, Front and back porch for relaxing, stainless steel stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher. This unit won't disappoint! Conveniently located to transportation and shopping. LANDLORD PREFERS VOUCHERS! Call for your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE have any available units?
5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE have?
Some of 5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
