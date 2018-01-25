5960 GLENFALLS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Very nicely rehabbed rental with fresh paint thru out, hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with breakfast bar and 2 full baths, fully finished basement with laundry room with washer and dryer, walk in closet and bonus bedroom office. Nice landscaping, rear parking pad, spacious rooms, Front and back porch for relaxing, stainless steel stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher. This unit won't disappoint! Conveniently located to transportation and shopping. LANDLORD PREFERS VOUCHERS! Call for your showing today.