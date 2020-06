Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Price drop! Amazing opportunity to rent a fabulous home in Homeland / Roland Park neighborhood with 5BR, 3.5 Baths, new kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, new master bath, huge unfinished basement for endless storage, parking for two, private patio, and nice sized lot. Minutes from Loyola and Johns Hopkins. This house has it ALL! Two year rental preferred.