Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Available 04/01/20 Large Single Family Home - Property Id: 220890



Large single family home on Greenhill Ave in 21206. Beautiful home and area! Home will be available April 1st. Large rooms with walk in closets. This home is huge! 4 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Rent: $1850. Message us, if interested.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220890

Property Id 220890



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5534589)