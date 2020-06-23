All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5901 Eastern Ave - Unit C

5901 Eastern Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5901 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Total Space Available: 2,169
SFRental Rate: $18 /SF/YearProperty
Type: Retail
Property Sub-type: Strip Center
Gross Leasable Area: 8,455 SF
Year Built: 2013
Anchor Tenant 1: Seasons Pizza
Anchor Tenant 2: Eastern Ave Pharmacy and Equipment
Lot Size: 18,000 SF
Traffic Count: 22,000
Cross Streets: Bonsal
Zoning Description: B2
Description

Description
- Conveniently located on the high volume road that is known as Eastern Avenue
- Traffic light provides exposure and great visibility
- Access to Johns Hopkins Bayview Center Employeer of approx 7000 employees
- New Shopping Center with Retail Spaces Available
- Ready to start building and renovating the interior as necessary for your business venture.
- Build out permits have been approved for white box finish just add your details.
- All utilities, 7.5 ton HVAC, 1 inch water line

Bayview Square is strategically located at the traffic light on the corner of Eastern Avenue and Dundalk Avenue, which is a high traffic avenue in Baltimore. The location of Bayview Square was devised so that it would be clearly visible to passerby's. Located directly across the street, the Johns Hopkins Bayview Center, employer of 7000 approximately professionals, offers a huge market to be accessed.

*Traffic count of 22000 cars daily. 4 minutes from I-95, 295, 695.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 Eastern Ave - Unit C have any available units?
5901 Eastern Ave - Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5901 Eastern Ave - Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Eastern Ave - Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Eastern Ave - Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 5901 Eastern Ave - Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5901 Eastern Ave - Unit C offer parking?
No, 5901 Eastern Ave - Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 5901 Eastern Ave - Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 Eastern Ave - Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Eastern Ave - Unit C have a pool?
No, 5901 Eastern Ave - Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 5901 Eastern Ave - Unit C have accessible units?
No, 5901 Eastern Ave - Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Eastern Ave - Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 5901 Eastern Ave - Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5901 Eastern Ave - Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5901 Eastern Ave - Unit C has units with air conditioning.
