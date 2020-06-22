5822 Leith Walk - 1

Amenities
5822 Leith Walk; Baltimore, MD 21239
Lovely 3 BR 2 BATH rowhome in the Ramblewood neighborhood (Northeast Baltimore); Large Living room with a front bay window and dining room; Hardwood floors on main floor; Bedrooms have ceiling fans and are carpeted; Kitchen features stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Stove & Dishwasher). Partially finished basement with full bath (walk-in shower) and washer/dryer; Central Air; Medium-size fenced backyard. Located only minutes away from several colleges in the area such as Towson University and Morgan State University; No pets.