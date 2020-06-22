5822 Leith Walk - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

5822 Leith Walk; Baltimore, MD 21239

Lovely 3 BR 2 BATH rowhome in the Ramblewood neighborhood (Northeast Baltimore); Large Living room with a front bay window and dining room; Hardwood floors on main floor; Bedrooms have ceiling fans and are carpeted; Kitchen features stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Stove & Dishwasher). Partially finished basement with full bath (walk-in shower) and washer/dryer; Central Air; Medium-size fenced backyard. Located only minutes away from several colleges in the area such as Towson University and Morgan State University; No pets.