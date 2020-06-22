All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5822 Leith Walk - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5822 Leith Walk - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5822 Leith Walk - 1

5822 Leith Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5822 Leith Walk, Baltimore, MD 21239
Ramblewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
5822 Leith Walk; Baltimore, MD 21239
Lovely 3 BR 2 BATH rowhome in the Ramblewood neighborhood (Northeast Baltimore); Large Living room with a front bay window and dining room; Hardwood floors on main floor; Bedrooms have ceiling fans and are carpeted; Kitchen features stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, Stove & Dishwasher). Partially finished basement with full bath (walk-in shower) and washer/dryer; Central Air; Medium-size fenced backyard. Located only minutes away from several colleges in the area such as Towson University and Morgan State University; No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5822 Leith Walk - 1 have any available units?
5822 Leith Walk - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5822 Leith Walk - 1 have?
Some of 5822 Leith Walk - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5822 Leith Walk - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5822 Leith Walk - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5822 Leith Walk - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5822 Leith Walk - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5822 Leith Walk - 1 offer parking?
No, 5822 Leith Walk - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5822 Leith Walk - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5822 Leith Walk - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5822 Leith Walk - 1 have a pool?
No, 5822 Leith Walk - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5822 Leith Walk - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5822 Leith Walk - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5822 Leith Walk - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5822 Leith Walk - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland