Great updates to this single family house. Refinished hardwood floors through out first floor. Good size living room that is light and bright. Separate dining room as well. Good size kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Stainless appliances. Two nice size bedrooms on the first floor. There is a full bath on the first floor as well. Second floor can be used as a master bedroom. It is large and bright with new carpeting. There is a large unfinished basement that can be used for many things. Good size fenced in back yard and off street parking. Available Now
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5713 Plainfield Ave have any available units?
5713 Plainfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5713 Plainfield Ave have?
Some of 5713 Plainfield Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5713 Plainfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5713 Plainfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.