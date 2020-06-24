5713 Plainfield Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors parking stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Great updates to this single family house. Refinished hardwood floors through out first floor. Good size living room that is light and bright. Separate dining room as well. Good size kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Stainless appliances. Two nice size bedrooms on the first floor. There is a full bath on the first floor as well. Second floor can be used as a master bedroom. It is large and bright with new carpeting. There is a large unfinished basement that can be used for many things. Good size fenced in back yard and off street parking. Available Now