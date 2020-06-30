All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 569 Lucia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
569 Lucia Avenue
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM

569 Lucia Avenue

569 Lucia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

569 Lucia Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Yale Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 bedroom, 2 bath in Yale Heights. Features include central air, washer/dryer, finished basement and fenced in yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 569 Lucia Avenue have any available units?
569 Lucia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 569 Lucia Avenue have?
Some of 569 Lucia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 569 Lucia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
569 Lucia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 569 Lucia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 569 Lucia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 569 Lucia Avenue offer parking?
No, 569 Lucia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 569 Lucia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 569 Lucia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 569 Lucia Avenue have a pool?
No, 569 Lucia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 569 Lucia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 569 Lucia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 569 Lucia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 569 Lucia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland