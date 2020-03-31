5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE

Beautifully Fully Renovated Single Home with High End materials and Appliances. 4 Br., 3/1 Bth. Open Floor Plan. Kitchen w/Granite and SS Appl-s. 2 zones HVAC for more comfort. Front Porch. Fenced back yard. Parking is in the back. Must see !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
