Baltimore, MD
5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE

5603 Birchwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5603 Birchwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully Fully Renovated Single Home with High End materials and Appliances. 4 Br., 3/1 Bth. Open Floor Plan. Kitchen w/Granite and SS Appl-s. 2 zones HVAC for more comfort. Front Porch. Fenced back yard. Parking is in the back. Must see !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5603 BIRCHWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
