Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

5521 Gwynn Oak Ave.

5521 Gwynn Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5521 Gwynn Oak Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21207
Howard Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5521 Gwynn Oak Ave- Large 5 bedroom 2 bath house. - large porch welcomes you to this huge property. Step inside this large foyer and enjoy the view. On the left is a large living room with new carpet and fresh paint. Pass thru the french doors to the large dining room which is ready for those large gatherings. Off the dining room is a full bathroom. Large eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Plenty of cabinet space as well. Second floor has 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors. A large full bathroom and laundry room with hook ups as well. Third level has 2 more bedrooms with hardwood floors as well. Basement is unfinished and good for storage. Large open back yard as well. Pets are case by case with none refundable pet fee. Available NOW. $1545/ Month + Utilities.

(RLNE3290020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5521 Gwynn Oak Ave. have any available units?
5521 Gwynn Oak Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5521 Gwynn Oak Ave. have?
Some of 5521 Gwynn Oak Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5521 Gwynn Oak Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5521 Gwynn Oak Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5521 Gwynn Oak Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5521 Gwynn Oak Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5521 Gwynn Oak Ave. offer parking?
No, 5521 Gwynn Oak Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5521 Gwynn Oak Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5521 Gwynn Oak Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5521 Gwynn Oak Ave. have a pool?
No, 5521 Gwynn Oak Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5521 Gwynn Oak Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5521 Gwynn Oak Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5521 Gwynn Oak Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5521 Gwynn Oak Ave. has units with dishwashers.

