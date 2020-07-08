All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

5513 Ready Ave

5513 Ready Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5513 Ready Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Govans

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4695f1c0ef ----
Live in a beautifully renovated home in Mid-Govans, less than 5 minutes from Belvedere Square! This spacious end-unit townhome is airy, open and full of original features, classic moldings and new finishes throughout. Also features new systems (Central Air & Gas Heat), a tiled front porch, High ceilings, gleaming hardwoods throughout and a finished basement. Three spacious and bright bedrooms include abundant closet space. The basement bonus room is complete with it\'s own full bathroom and entrance. The first floor has a bonus office/huge walk-in pantry off the kitchen. Schedule your showing today!

All New Finishes
Finished Basement
Fully Renovated
Porch Front
Yard Back Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5513 Ready Ave have any available units?
5513 Ready Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5513 Ready Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5513 Ready Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 Ready Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5513 Ready Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5513 Ready Ave offer parking?
No, 5513 Ready Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5513 Ready Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 Ready Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 Ready Ave have a pool?
No, 5513 Ready Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5513 Ready Ave have accessible units?
No, 5513 Ready Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 Ready Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5513 Ready Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5513 Ready Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5513 Ready Ave has units with air conditioning.

