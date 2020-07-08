5513 Ready Ave

Amenities

Live in a beautifully renovated home in Mid-Govans, less than 5 minutes from Belvedere Square! This spacious end-unit townhome is airy, open and full of original features, classic moldings and new finishes throughout. Also features new systems (Central Air & Gas Heat), a tiled front porch, High ceilings, gleaming hardwoods throughout and a finished basement. Three spacious and bright bedrooms include abundant closet space. The basement bonus room is complete with it\'s own full bathroom and entrance. The first floor has a bonus office/huge walk-in pantry off the kitchen. Schedule your showing today!



