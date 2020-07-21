5507 Wilvan Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21207 Grove Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Available Move In Date 09/01/2019 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Single Family with Deck on the back Finished Basement, Hardwood Floors, 1.5 bathrooms. Cenral Air Great location yard space for summer cook outs. Come and call this place home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5507 WILVAN AVENUE have any available units?
5507 WILVAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5507 WILVAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5507 WILVAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.