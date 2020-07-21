All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

5507 WILVAN AVENUE

5507 Wilvan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5507 Wilvan Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21207
Grove Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Available Move In Date 09/01/2019 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Single Family with Deck on the back Finished Basement, Hardwood Floors, 1.5 bathrooms. Cenral Air Great location yard space for summer cook outs. Come and call this place home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5507 WILVAN AVENUE have any available units?
5507 WILVAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5507 WILVAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5507 WILVAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5507 WILVAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5507 WILVAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5507 WILVAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5507 WILVAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5507 WILVAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5507 WILVAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5507 WILVAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5507 WILVAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5507 WILVAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5507 WILVAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5507 WILVAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5507 WILVAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5507 WILVAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5507 WILVAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
