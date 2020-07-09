All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
5503 PURDUE AVENUE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:30 PM

5503 PURDUE AVENUE

5503 Purdue Avenue · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Location

5503 Purdue Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Woodbourne Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Welcome home to 5503 Purdue Ave. A larger than average town-home that offers more gathering space and grants the three bedrooms the upmost ideal space including adequate closet space. The master bedroom offers two closets for the best organizing of your dreams. Fresh paint throughout, all original hardwood flooring on the first and second floors. Finished basement with ample storage. Lovely stained glass windows. Plus, a back porch and fenced backyard. This home is a mile away from Belvedere Square and backs Chinquapin Run Park. Close to Towson University, Loyola, and Morgan State. This home is conveniently located to Route 83 which branches off to Route 695 and Route 95. Updates have been made on the furnace (Dec 2016), water-heater (May 2018), HVAC (Dec 2019), and range (Dec 2019). Virtual Tour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8Bg0J-KtP8&t=32s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 PURDUE AVENUE have any available units?
5503 PURDUE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5503 PURDUE AVENUE have?
Some of 5503 PURDUE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 PURDUE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5503 PURDUE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 PURDUE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5503 PURDUE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5503 PURDUE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5503 PURDUE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5503 PURDUE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5503 PURDUE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 PURDUE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5503 PURDUE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5503 PURDUE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5503 PURDUE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 PURDUE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5503 PURDUE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

