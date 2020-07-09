5503 PURDUE AVENUE

Amenities

Welcome home to 5503 Purdue Ave. A larger than average town-home that offers more gathering space and grants the three bedrooms the upmost ideal space including adequate closet space. The master bedroom offers two closets for the best organizing of your dreams. Fresh paint throughout, all original hardwood flooring on the first and second floors. Finished basement with ample storage. Lovely stained glass windows. Plus, a back porch and fenced backyard. This home is a mile away from Belvedere Square and backs Chinquapin Run Park. Close to Towson University, Loyola, and Morgan State. This home is conveniently located to Route 83 which branches off to Route 695 and Route 95. Updates have been made on the furnace (Dec 2016), water-heater (May 2018), HVAC (Dec 2019), and range (Dec 2019). Virtual Tour https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8Bg0J-KtP8&t=32s